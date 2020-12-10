Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones and bricks in Kolkata on Thursday, The Indian Express reported. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The convoy, which also included the cars of other BJP leaders, was on its way to Diamond Harbour in Kolkata.

“There isn’t a car in our convoy which was not attacked,” Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI. “I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end.”

Nadda said that his party colleagues Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack. “It is a shame on democracy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said West Bengal has “reached new low” under the Trinmool Congress. He added that administration has completely collapsed and “goonda raj” is prevailing in the state, according to PTI.

Vijayvargiya shared a video of his car being hit with stones and its windscreen breaking. “The West Bengal Police was informed in advance about JP Nadda’s programme,” he tweeted. “But again, the police proved to be incapable. Trinmool Congress’ goons beat up our workers and threw stones at my car in front of the police.”

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about security lapses during Nadda’s visit. “There exists complete violation on the part of WB [West Bengal] Police and administration to ensure full security arrangements for JP Nadda ji,” he tweeted.

“...there exists complete violation on the part of WB Police & administration to ensure full security arrangements for Hon’ble @JPNadda ji, wrote to Hon’ble @HMOIndia @AmitShah on this... pic.twitter.com/pkSq8yoCKk — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) December 10, 2020

Ghosh said in his letter that a mob of over 200 people, armed with sticks, gathered outside the BJP’s office in Kolkata, NDTV reported. “Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans,” he said. Ghosh alleged that the police did not try to restrain them and let them come close to Nadda’s vehicle.

He added that the BJP’s convoy was attacked at several places, according to The Indian Express. “Stones and bricks were hurled by TMC workers,” he said. “Several cars have sustained damage. Police were mute spectators in some places and missing elsewhere.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed shock over the “anarchy and lawlessness”. “This happening inspite of my alerts to CS [chief secretary] & DGP [director general of police] early morning indicated collapse of law and order,” he said in a series of tweets. “The events indicate total abdication of lawful authority.”

Nadda is in West Bengal for an outreach campaign, since Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2021.