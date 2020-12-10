The big news: Centre pushes for talks on farm laws, farmers firm on demands, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones in Kolkata, and PM Modi called the new Parliament ‘a landmark of Indian democracy’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Centre has no ego, ready to talk,’ says Union agriculture minister as farmers reject proposal: The farmers’ protest against the agricultural legislations entered the 15th day on Thursday.
- BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked with stones in West Bengal, Amit Shah orders inquiry: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP’s workers attack each other and then blame Trinamool Congress.
- On the new Parliament building’s foundation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a ‘landmark of India’s democracy’: The construction is expected to be completed in time for India’s 75th Independence Day in August 2022. Meanwhile, the Congress criticised Modi.
- AAP alleges ‘BJP goons’ attacked Manish Sisodia’s house, police helped them: The BJP said it was an attempt to divert attention from the alleged conspiracy to kill the party’s mayors in Delhi.
- ‘Self-restraint will bring peace,’ says India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Chinese counterpart: At a meeting of defence ministers of ASEAN countries and its dialogue partners, Singh flagged the dangers of maritime security and cyber terrorism.
- UK medicine regulator issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine: Anaphylaxis is an overreaction of the body’s immune system, which the National Health Service describes as severe and sometimes life-threatening.
- Home ministry under Shah responsible for escalation of Delhi violence, claims CPI(M) report: The party’s fact-finding report questioned why curfew was not put in place from February 24, when the violence escalated.
- Maharashtra orders inquiry after jail refuses to give activist Gautam Navlakha his glasses: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the situation should have been handled humanly.
- US government, 48 states sue Facebook for abusing market power to ‘crush’ smaller competitors: The social networking platform has bought around 70 companies including WhatsApp and Instagram, which critics say should be split off from the tech giant.
- Extension of time given to borrowers on loan moratorium scheme not viable, RBI tells Supreme Court: The central bank said it had already issued a framework on August 6 with the aim of facilitating the revival of real sector activities and helping borrowers.