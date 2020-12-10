A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Centre has no ego, ready to talk,’ says Union agriculture minister as farmers reject proposal: The farmers’ protest against the agricultural legislations entered the 15th day on Thursday.
  2. BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked with stones in West Bengal, Amit Shah orders inquiry: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP’s workers attack each other and then blame Trinamool Congress.
  3. On the new Parliament building’s foundation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a ‘landmark of India’s democracy’: The construction is expected to be completed in time for India’s 75th Independence Day in August 2022. Meanwhile, the Congress criticised Modi.
  4. AAP alleges ‘BJP goons’ attacked Manish Sisodia’s house, police helped them: The BJP said it was an attempt to divert attention from the alleged conspiracy to kill the party’s mayors in Delhi.
  5. ‘Self-restraint will bring peace,’ says India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Chinese counterpart: At a meeting of defence ministers of ASEAN countries and its dialogue partners, Singh flagged the dangers of maritime security and cyber terrorism.
  6. UK medicine regulator issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine: Anaphylaxis is an overreaction of the body’s immune system, which the National Health Service describes as severe and sometimes life-threatening.
  7. Home ministry under Shah responsible for escalation of Delhi violence, claims CPI(M) report: The party’s fact-finding report questioned why curfew was not put in place from February 24, when the violence escalated.
  8. Maharashtra orders inquiry after jail refuses to give activist Gautam Navlakha his glasses: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the situation should have been handled humanly.
  9. US government, 48 states sue Facebook for abusing market power to ‘crush’ smaller competitors: The social networking platform has bought around 70 companies including WhatsApp and Instagram, which critics say should be split off from the tech giant.
  10. Extension of time given to borrowers on loan moratorium scheme not viable, RBI tells Supreme Court: The central bank said it had already issued a framework on August 6 with the aim of facilitating the revival of real sector activities and helping borrowers.