Farm laws: Farmer leaders ask Centre for ‘concrete’ proposal as protests enter 16th day
The Shiromani Akali Dal asked the Centre why it was ‘standing on prestige’ to revoke the farm laws, when it was willing to change the controversial clauses.
Leaders of farm unions on Friday said they have not “shut the doors” for talks over the new agricultural laws, but the government must come up with a “concrete proposal” and address their demands in earnest.
This came after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar once again made attempts to assuage the farmers’ anger, saying the government was unconditionally willing to hold talks with them “without any ego” to reach a common ground.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that two officers – a deputy commissioner of police and and additional deputy commissioner of police, at the Singhu border have tested positive for coronavirus.
Hundreds of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping along Delhi’s borders for over 15 days, saying they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they called the “black laws”. The Centre has tried to allay fears in several rounds of talks, but has refused to repeal the legislations.
Live updates
8.52 am: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the Centre why it was “standing on prestige” to revoke the farm laws, when it was willing to change the controversial clauses of the legislations, reports The Hindu.
“After all, if you are conceding all the demands of the farmers, why not put it all in the new Act and end the debate once and for all?” the party said in a resolution passed at its core committee meeting, presided over by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
8.47 am: Farmer union leaders said they have not “shut the doors” for talks over the new agricultural laws, but the government must come up with a “concrete proposal”, reports The Hindu.
Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Bharatiya Kisan Union President Balbir Singh Rajewal said that proposals sent by the government on Wednesday were discussed several times before and there was nothing new in them.
8.34 am: Farmers continue their protest at Tikri border.
8.33 am: The Delhi Police say that two officers – a deputy commissioner of police and and additional deputy commissioner of police, at the Singhu border have tested positive for coronavirus, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- After farmers’ unions rejected the Centre’s written proposal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre was ready to address the farmers’ concerns about the new agricultural laws. He reiterated that the minimum support price will not be affected.
- All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah criticised Union minister Raosaheb Danve’s claims about the protestors. The minister had alleged that Pakistan and China had incited the protesting farmers in the same way that Muslims in India were provoked to agitate against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Several Bharatiya Janata Party politicians have called the farmers “misguided” and alleged they have “Khalistani and Maoist” links, without providing evidence to support their claims.
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Union minister Raosaheb Danve for his comment that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three agricultural laws. Raut said that the Narendra Modi government should immediately conduct a surgical strike on the two neighbouring countries if it had any such information.