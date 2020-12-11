Coronavirus: India logs 29,398 infections, tally climbs to 97.96 lakh; active cases continue to fall
The toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 more deaths.
India on Thursday morning registered 29,398 new coronavirus cases, marginally lower than Wednesday’s daily count, taking its tally to 97,96,769. The toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 more deaths. More than 92.53 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far. The active cases count continued to decline with 3,63,749 infections in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.95 crore people and killed over 15.80 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.48 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
11.08 am: Indian Council of Medical Research says it has tested 15,16,32,223 till Wednesday. It says 8,72,497 samples tested were tested on December 10.
11.04 am: Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook says it “seems like” most of the company’s staff would not return to office till June next year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Bloomberg. “There’s no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results,” he told the staff.
11.01 am: Medical device company Advanced MedTech Holdings says Singapore approved its Covid-19 kit for use in testing saliva from deep within the throat, reports Reuters. The company says the test is the first of its type to receive approval from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.
9.31 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath claims the coronavirus vaccine is only a month away and that the state has already contained the infection, reports ANI. “Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8%, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04% of Covid-19 deaths,” he adds.
9.20 am: India registers 29,398 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 97,96,769, accroding to Union Health Ministry data. The toll climbs to 1,42,186 with 414 more fatalities. There are 3,63,749 active cases and 92,90,834 recoveries.
9.15 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that government should distribute the coronavirus vaccine, when developed, to the poor and disadvantaged for free but those who are capable should pay for it, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.08 am: An advisory panel of the United States Food and Drug Administration approves the emergency use authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, reported Reuters.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that the coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a “wasted crisis” for the Indian economy, suggesting that there was scope for a more significant fiscal push from the government.
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he intends to take the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available and he will do so publicly.
- Britain’s medicine regulator warned anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food to not get the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology firm BioNTech. Anaphylaxis is an overreaction of the body’s immune system, which the United Kingdom’s National Health Service describes as severe and sometimes life-threatening, according to Reuters.
- The Haryana government on Thursday decided to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students from December 14. The schools will run for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.88 crore people and killed over 15.68 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.43 crore people have recovered from the infection.