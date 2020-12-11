Choreographer and Director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He was shifted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, reported The Indian Express.

“It was a blockage,” his wife Lizelle D’Souza said. “Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.”

D’Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood, and has worked on movies such as Dhoom, Rock On!!, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He has also judged several dance reality television shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. His directorial work includes Race 3, A.B.C.D, and A Flying Jatt.

He received the award for Best Choreography for one of the songs in Bajirao Mastani at the 63rd National Film Awards.