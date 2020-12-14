Google applications, including YouTube, Gmail and Docs on Monday evening suffered a service outage, with users unable to access many of the company’s services.

The company is yet to issue a statement explaining the outage.

Users around the world reported problems with platforms like Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive, all showing error messages without further explanation. The Google browser, however, remained functional.

According to downdetector.com, a site that aggregates reports of online service outages, problems with the platforms spiked at around 5.45 pm.

Businesses are likely to be impacted as several individuals and companies rely on Google services for basic work apps such as email and calendars.

Further details awaited.