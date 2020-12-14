The big news: Centre willing to discuss farm laws clause by clause, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bipin Rawat said Indian armed forces were prepared on all frontiers amid tensions on LAC, and vaccinations against coronavirus began in the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Agriculture minister says Centre ready to discuss every farm law clause with farmers’ unions: Meanwhile, a new delegation extended their support to the legislations, claiming that ‘some elements’ are creating misunderstanding. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Delhi counterpart continued to trade barbs amid protests.
- China’s bid to change status quo necessitates high-level preparation on all frontiers, says Bipin Rawat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is way ahead of China in soft power, leading the world with ideas.
- Coronavirus vaccination begins in US, announces Donald Trump: India’s case count reached 98.84 lakh after 27,071 new infections were recorded in last 24 hours.
- Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, restored after global outage: Users around the world had reported problems with the platforms around 5.45 pm.
- India’s November retail inflation eased to 6.93%, shows data: The wholesale inflation hit nine-month high of 1.55% in November, up from 1.4% in October.
- IIT-Madras temporarily shuts down after 71 people test positive for Covid-19 since December 1: The institute, which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, has asked its students and staff staying on campus to quarantine in their rooms.
- Facebook did not ban Bajrang Dal due to concern for employees’ safety, business prospects, says report: The social media giant’s security team also warned against banning two other right-wing groups, the Sanatan Sanstha and Sri Ram Sena, from the platform.
- UP officials deny 22-year-old Hindu woman suffered miscarriage in protection home: The woman’s husband and his brother were arrested last week in Kanth, while he was in the process of registering their marriage.
- Congress wins majority of seats in Rajasthan local body elections, BJP comes third: The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan secured 619 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 municipal bodies.
- Apple investigates contractor’s facility near Bengaluru after violence over salary payment: At least 160 people have been arrested for vandalising Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant on Saturday.