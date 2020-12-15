Coronavirus: India records 22,065 cases in 24 hours, lowest daily count in over five months
The overall tally is now 99,06,165, while the toll has increased to 1,43,709.
India on Tuesday crossed the 99-lakh coronavirus cases mark as it recorded 22,065 fresh infections cases in 24 hours. This is the lowest daily count in India in over five months. The overall tally is now 99,06,165 while the toll has increased by 354 to 1,43,709. There are 3,39,820 active cases and 94,22,636 recoveries.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.28 crore people and killed over 16.20 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.76 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally over 99 lakh, health ministry data shows. This the lowest daily count since July 6, according to the Hindustan Times.
The country has registered under 40,000 cases for 16 days now. This is also the fourth day in December that the daily infection tally is below 30,000.
The country has registered under 40,000 cases for 16 days now. This is also the fourth day in December that the daily infection tally is below 30,000.
9.35 am: Canada on Monday administered its first dose of coronavirus vaccine, reports PTI. Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.
9.25 am: Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital authorities claim that its doctors have found multiples cases of fungal infection in recovering coronavirus patients, reports PTI. The infections, triggered by Covid-19, led to half of the patients losing their eyesight.
9.20 am: Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said on Monday that the vital parameters of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was normal and that he was undergoing convalescent plasma therapy, reports PTI. Vij tested positive for the infection on December 5.
- A critical care nurse in New York became the first American to get a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, days after it was authorised by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
- Singapore became the latest, and the first Asian country, on Monday to approve the Pfizer vaccine. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said they expected delivery of the first shots by the end of December.
- The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has temporarily shut down its academic departments and research labs after about 71 people, including 66 students, tested positive for the coronavirus since December 1.
- Delhi recorded 1,376 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months. It is the lowest daily infection count reported since August 31, when 1,358 cases were recorded.
- Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine based on new data, saying that the shot had again been found to be 91.4% effective against Covid-19.