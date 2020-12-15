Eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, PTI reported. He was 87.

He was admitted to a hospital on December 8 following a brain haemorrhage. Dr Sunil V Furtado, a neurologist at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said the scientist was in a very critical condition when he was brought in. “There was bleeding inside his brain,” he said.

Furtado added that Narasimha had a heart-related disease and had suffered a brain stroke in 2018. Narasimha’s family members said that his last rites would be performed on Tuesday. The scientist is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Narasimha was born on July 20, 1933, and had worked extensively in the field of aerospace and fluid dynamics. He was the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993. He also served as the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Narasimha was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in 2013.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in after news of Narasimha’s demise broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the scientist’s family and friends. “Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry,” he tweeted. “He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said the scientist’s demise was a “huge loss” to the world of science and technology. “An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions,” the president tweeted. “My condolences to his family and his associates.”

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda said he was pained to learn about Narasimha’s demise. “His active contributions in India’s Aerospace sector & Space sector are truly remarkable,” Nadda said. “Condolences to his family.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences. BJP MP from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan condoled the scientist’s family as he recalled his contributions to the scientific field.

