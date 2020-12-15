The big news: PM Modi accuses Opposition of misleading farmers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UK PM Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, and Pranab Mukherjee’s son and daughter locked horns over his memoir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi supports new farm laws, accuses Opposition of misleading farmers: Similarly, Union minister Nitin Gadkari hinted at hijacked farm protests, questioned photos of ‘anti-nationals, Maoist supporters’. Meanwhile, farmers threatened to completely block Delhi-Noida border point at Chilla on Wednesday.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be chief guest on Republic Day: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held delegation-level talks on Tuesday.
- As Pranab Mukherjee’s son objects to his final memoir, daughter accuses him of ‘cheap publicity’: Mukherjee talks about the Congress losing political focus after his elevation as the president of India in his memoir, according to the excerpts shared.
- AIIMS nurses cannot continue with their strike, rules Delhi High Court: After the court order, the AIIMS administration extended an invitation to the protesting nurses’ union for a meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday.
- States, UTs should prepare for adverse effects once coronavirus vaccination begins, says Centre: India’s vaccination plan involves electoral rolls, 5-member teams, monitoring adverse events.
- AAP will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said that Samajwadi Party will tie up with smaller outfits, not big ones for the elections.
- No need to fear CAA, NRC and NPR, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally: The Trinamool Congress chief also reiterated that the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was staged by the party for political gains.
- Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress MLCs forcibly remove deputy chairperson from seat: The Congress alleged it was unconstitutional of Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda to occupy the chairperson’s seat as the House was not in order.
- In Bhima Koregaon case, NIA opposes Stan Swamy’s bail plea, claims he was part of ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’: The central agency said Swamy cannot be given bail as it was yet to complete investigating emails and other digital evidence gathered at the time of his arrest.
- Jio-Facebook partnership will aid in value creation for India’s small businesses, customers, says Ambani: In April, Facebook bought a 9.99% stake in Reliance-owned Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore.