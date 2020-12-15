A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Modi supports new farm laws, accuses Opposition of misleading farmers: Similarly, Union minister Nitin Gadkari hinted at hijacked farm protests, questioned photos of ‘anti-nationals, Maoist supporters’. Meanwhile, farmers threatened to completely block Delhi-Noida border point at Chilla on Wednesday.
  2. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be chief guest on Republic Day: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held delegation-level talks on Tuesday.
  3. As Pranab Mukherjee’s son objects to his final memoir, daughter accuses him of ‘cheap publicity’: Mukherjee talks about the Congress losing political focus after his elevation as the president of India in his memoir, according to the excerpts shared.
  4. AIIMS nurses cannot continue with their strike, rules Delhi High Court: After the court order, the AIIMS administration extended an invitation to the protesting nurses’ union for a meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday.
  5. States, UTs should prepare for adverse effects once coronavirus vaccination begins, says Centre: India’s vaccination plan involves electoral rolls, 5-member teams, monitoring adverse events.
  6. AAP will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said that Samajwadi Party will tie up with smaller outfits, not big ones for the elections.
  7. No need to fear CAA, NRC and NPR, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally: The Trinamool Congress chief also reiterated that the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was staged by the party for political gains.
  8. Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress MLCs forcibly remove deputy chairperson from seat: The Congress alleged it was unconstitutional of Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda to occupy the chairperson’s seat as the House was not in order.
  9. In Bhima Koregaon case, NIA opposes Stan Swamy’s bail plea, claims he was part of ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’: The central agency said Swamy cannot be given bail as it was yet to complete investigating emails and other digital evidence gathered at the time of his arrest.
  10. Jio-Facebook partnership will aid in value creation for India’s small businesses, customers, says Ambani: In April, Facebook bought a 9.99% stake in Reliance-owned Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore.