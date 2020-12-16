A look at the headlines right now:

SC suggests formation of Centre-farmers panel to resolve deadlock over farm laws: Meanwhile, farmer leaders officially rejected the Centre’s proposal and asked the government to stop maligning their protests.

Cabinet approves next round of telecom spectrum auction: The central government also announced subsidy for export of sugar. Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine induced robust response, no adverse effects in Phase 1 trials: Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 99,32,547 as it registered 26,382 new cases in 24 hours. In Kerala local body elections, ruling Left alliance inches closer to comfortable victory: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the results had showed how ‘opportunistic politics’ had no space in in the state. TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA, may join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit: Meanwhile, AIMIM chief chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Mamata Banerjee, saying no man can ever buy him with money. Karnataka HC allows Amnesty India to withdraw Rs 60 lakh from bank accounts: The Enforcement Directorate had frozen the group’s accounts over suspicion of violating rules on foreign funding in September. International Criminal Court refuses to probe China on alleged detention, genocide of Uighur Muslims: Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that it cannot act as the alleged crimes took place in China, which is not a party to the court. Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meeting after he was not allowed to speak: The Congress leader was stopped by panel chairperson Jual Oram, when he sought to raise the issue of Chinese aggression along the LAC. Bombay HC allows Arnab Goswami to challenge chargesheet in 2018 abetment to suicide case: The bench asked the magistrate court to issue a copy of the chargesheet to Goswami at the earliest, and set the next date of hearing on January 6. US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India: The bill contains the resolution of American Indian Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, urging Beijing to end its military aggression against New Delhi.