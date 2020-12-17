Farm laws: Farmers’ stir enters day 22, SC to continue hearing petitions to remove protestors today
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that lakhs of farmers are supporting the laws, even as the others near stage protests Delhi.
The farmers protest near Delhi against the Centre’s three agricultural laws entered the 22nd day on Thursday. The farmers remain firm on their demand that the government repeal the three laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that lakhs of farmers were supporting the laws, even as thousands staged protests near Delhi.
The Supreme Court will continue its hearing of the petitions to remove the farmers from Delhi’s border points. On Wednesday, the court proposed the formation of a committee comprising representatives of farmers and the government to resolve the deadlock.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.
Live updates
8.20 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that lakhs of farmers are supporting the laws, even as the others near stage protests Delhi, ANI reports. “Today [Wednesday], thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it [to show support for the laws].”
8.10 am: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farmers’ unions, asks the Centre not to hold parallel negotiations with farmers and stop discrediting their protest, Hindustan Times reports.
8 am: The Supreme Court will on Thursday continue its hearing of the petitions to remove farmers from Delhi’s border points, Live Law reports. On Wednesday, the court allowed the impleadment of eight farmers’ unions in the petitions.
Here is a recap of the events from Wednesday
- The Supreme Court proposed the formation of a committee comprising representatives of farmers and the government. The court noted that the government’s negotiations with farmers won’t work. It said that the standoff over the new laws will have to be resolved urgently “otherwise this will soon become a national issue”.
- A 65-year-old priest from Haryana, who had joined the farmers protest at the Delhi border, died by suicide. In a note, Baba Ram Singh has said he was sacrificing his life “to express anger and pain against the government’s injustice”.
- The farmers officially rejected the Centre’s written proposal on the amendments it was willing to make to the three agriculture laws as protests intensified.
- BJP chief JP Nadda said that farmers’ interest is always the top priority for the Narendra Modi government as the agitation against the agricultural laws continued for 21st straight day.
- The farmers blocked the Delhi Noida highway near Chilla border. The Jaipur-Delhi highway was also partially blocked.