Coronavirus: India reports 24,010 new cases in a day, total count rises to 99.56 lakh
India’s coronavirus count rose to 99,56,557 on Thursday as it reported 24,010 new cases in 24 hours. The new cases are nearly 9% lower than the previous day. The country’s toll rose by 355 to 1,44,451. India’s active cases stood at 3,22,366, while the number of recoveries reached 94,89,740.
Outgoing United States Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. President-elect Joe Biden is likely to get vaccinated next week.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.41 crore people and killed over 16.48 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.19 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
10.42 am: Belgium logs 3,636 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,15,058, reports The Times of India, citing public health institute Sciensano. The toll in the country rises by 100 to 18,278.
10.36 am: South Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government’s highest priority was securing more bed to handle a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, reports Reuters. The country has reported till Tuesday 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the pandemic began.
10.31 am: A 28-year-old man, who crossed the Irish Sea from Scotland on a jet ski to visit his girlfriend in the Isle of Man, has been arrested for violating Covid-19 norms, The Indian Express reports. according to the island’s Covid-19 regulations, non-residents are banned from entering without special permission.
10.29 am: Department of Biotechnology advisor Alka Sharma says over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring countries have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries to facilitate phase-3 clinical trials of the Indian Covid-19 vaccine, reports PTI. “More than 100 participants from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka took part in this training programme,” she says.
10.20 am: India's coronavirus tally rises to 99,56,557 on Thursday as it reports 24,010 new cases in 24 hours. The country's toll rises by 355 to 1,44,451.
India’s active cases stand at 3,22,366, while the number of recoveries have reached 94,89,740. The new cases are 8.99% lower than the previous day.
9.40 am: Mizoram registers five new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, ANI reports. The state’s tally rises to 4,085.
9.35 am: Germany reported a record 952 deaths on Wednesday, the first day of a new lockdown, according to Reuters.
9.30 am: Andaman and Nicobar Islands registers eight new cases on Thursday, ANI reports. The Union Territory’s tally rises to 4,850.
9.20 am: India has tested more 15.78 crore samples for the coronavirus so far, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s update shows. More than 11.58 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 99,32,547 as it registered 26,382 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 387 to 1,44,096. India’s active cases stood at 3,32,002, while the recoveries reached 94,56,449. Wednesday’s new cases were 19.5% higher than the previous day.
- Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Covaxin, induced a robust immune response and registered no serious adverse events, according to interim findings of Phase 1 trials released on Wednesday.
- The World Health Organization said that a team of international experts would travel to China next month to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak in the Capital had decreased. “I can’t say that the third wave of Covid-19 is over,” he adds. Jain says that Delhi’s positivity rate on Tuesday was below 2%, for the first time since May. “I would still appeal to the people to wear masks,” he adds.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 7.34 crore people and the toll went past 16.34 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 4.15 crore.