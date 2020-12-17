Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

Puri, who also handles the Ministry of Civil Aviation, described Gandhi’s action as “engaging in antics” and criticised him for not “observing the solemnity of the occasion.”

“Instead of observing the solemnity of the occasion & paying homage to the Indian armed forces for their spectacular victory in 1971, Rahul Gandhi is engaging in antics as he walked out of Defence Parliamentary Panel Meeting,” Puri said in a tweet. On Wednesday, Gandhi and other Congress leaders walked out of the meeting, alleging that they were not allowed to speak or discuss matters of national security.

“Just when we thought that things cannot get any worse for Congress party, the ‘young’ Gandhi scion alongwith leaders close to the family continue to pull it down even further,” Puri added. “First their fake narrative on new parliament building & now this.”

Gandhi was reportedly not allowed to speak by the panel’s chairperson and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jual Oram, when he sought to speak on the matter of Chinese aggression, along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Gandhi intervened in the meeting when a discussion was being held on the uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The Congress leader said that political leadership should discuss on matters of national security instead of uniforms and asked Rawat what was the need to take advice from politicians on the matter. When he and other Congress leaders pressed for an explanation, Oram reportedly interrupted and stopped him from speaking, following which, he and other party members walked out.