The Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV-C50, carrying communication satellite CMS-01, was launched from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The lift-off occurred at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the port.

The satellite will boost disaster management and net connectivity, reported NDTV. It is expected to provide services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, covering Andaman and Nicobar, India, and Lakshadweep Islands.

As the 25-hour countdown, beginning on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, ended, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 embarked on its 52nd mission. This is ISRO’s second mission this year.

Minutes after the lift-off, ISRO tweeted: “CMS-01 successfully separated from fourth stage of PSLV-C50 and injected into orbit.”

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the communication satellite was precisely in the predefined orbit. “Satellite is functioning very well and will be placed in a specified slot in another four days,” he added. “Teams worked very well and safely under Covid pandemic situation.”

After nearly 20 minutes of the launch, the spacecraft ejected CMS-01 into the geosynchronous transfer orbit and from there it will be taken up and positioned in the geosynchronous stationary orbit, according to Business Standard. The PSLV in normal configuration is a four-stage expandable rocket, which is powered by liquid and solid fuels alternatively. It has six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to provide higher thrusts following the launch.

In November, the Indian space agency successfully launched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The primary satellite EOS-01 and nine other customer satellites were successfully separated from the carrier vehicle and injected into their respective orbits.