The Union defence ministry on Thursday said it had approved procurement of weapons and military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore for the three services. The procurement comes at a time when India and China are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

“The Defence Acquisition Council in its meeting, today held under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh approved Capital Acquisition proposals of various weapons/platforms/equipment/systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore,” the ministry said in a statement. “Six of the 7 proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the government.”

Approved acquisition proposals include the Defence Research and Development Organisation-designed and developed Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army, the statement said.