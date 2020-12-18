Farm laws: Protest enters 23rd day, PM Modi to address farmers from Madhya Pradesh
The farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three agricultural laws at Delhi’s border points entered the 23rd day on Friday. They remain firm on their demand the Centre repeal the laws.
Amid the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers from Madhya Pradesh around 2 pm on Friday. He had talked about the farm crisis a few times, with the latest when he was in Gujarat’s Kutch district earlier this week.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking removal of farmers from various borders of Delhi, said that it had sympathy for them, but they cannot sit on protest for years. The court also asked the Centre if the laws could be put on hold till the hearing on petitions was underway.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi. They fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.
Live updates
8.34 am: Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee member Dayal Singh says they will not give up the fight against the three laws.
8.07 am: Gujarat Agriculture Minister Ranchhod Faldu, on the other hand, says that the new laws are meant to correct the Congress governments mistakes, according to The Indian Express.
7.57 am: Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel accuses the Congress of using the farm laws as a “political opportunity” against the Centre, The Indian Express reports. He says that the Opposition party is frustrated about not being able to come to power.
7.54 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers from Madhya Pradesh at around 2 pm on Friday via videoconference.
7.46 am: Here is a recap of the events from Thursday:
- The Supreme Court, while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking removal of farmers from various borders of Delhi, said that it had sympathy for them, but they cannot sit on protest for years. The court also asked the Centre if the three contentious agriculture laws could be put on hold till the hearing on petitions was underway.
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar appealed to the farmers to “not fall prey to the white lies” of the Opposition about the new agricultural laws. The minister, in an eight-page open letter, added that the Narendra Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislations were aimed at benefiting them. Modi, meanwhile, urged the farmers to read the letter.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of the farm laws in the Assembly and and asked the Centre to “not become worse than the British”. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused him of doing cheap theatrics.
- Six farmer leaders in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal city were asked to submit personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh each for allegedly trying to “instigate” farmers in the area, amid protests against the Centre’s agricultural laws.