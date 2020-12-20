Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Sunday asked the voters of West Bengal to give a chance to the saffron party in the Assembly elections to be held next year.

Addressing a rally in Bolpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Shah said that the people of Bengal have given a chance to the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress. “Give a chance to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi,” he said. “We will make Sonar Bangla in five years.”

The home minister said that the people were angry at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, adding that the strength of the crowd was its proof. “I have even organised many [rallies], but what I am witnessing today is nothing like what we have seen before,” Shah said. “This gathering shows the anger the people of Bengal have against Mamata [Banerjee]. Bengal’s people want change.”

Roadshow in Bolpur, West Bengal https://t.co/gkczoXc5OX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Shah also said that the BJP would end illegal immigration from Bangladesh to Bengal if voted to power. “I am here to promise you that when you vote for us, you will be voting for progress,” he said. “Bengal has lost its way to progress.”

The home minister is on a two-day visit to the state. He went to a remote village in Birbhum district, where he had lunch, according to the Hindustan Times. Shah also visited Visva Bharati University, set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.