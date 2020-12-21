Farm law protests: Farmers to begin 24-hour relay hunger strike from today as Centre calls for talks
On Sunday, the agriculture ministry asked protestors to specify their concerns over its draft proposal of amendments to the three new laws.
Protesting farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike from Monday to step up pressure on the Centre to revoke the three new farm laws. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that at least 11 people will sit on the hunger strike at the same time, and urged farmers protesting in other states to join them.
The protests at Delhi’s borders – Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla – entered its 26th day on Monday.
On Sunday, the agriculture ministry wrote a letter to 40 unions, asking them to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments to the new farm laws and select a date convenient for the next round of discussions. On December 9, the Centre had proposed to make amendments related to at least seven matters, and provide a “written assurance” on the continuation of the minimum support price.
Live updates
8.50 am: The Delhi Police say Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement, reports ANI. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.
What are the three farm laws?
The Parliament passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills. Opposition parties have also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the government to accept farmers’ demands.
8.30 am: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), the biggest independent organisation behind the farmers’ protests, has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details that allow the group to receive foreign funds, reports Hindustan Times. The association has claimed they are being targeted.
8.20 am: The central government on Sunday asked protesting farmer groups to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments to the new farm laws and select a date convenient for the next round of discussions, reports PTI.
8.10 am: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said it would conduct a special drive on December 25 when its political leaders will visit villages in Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.
8 am: Farmers at Ghazipur border with Delhi have set up “neki ki divar [wall of goodness], and observe “Shradhanjali Diwas [day of homage]”, reports News18.
Here are the updates from Sunday:
- Farmers held prayer meetings across the country to pay their respects to the protestors who died during the ongoing agitation against the new agricultural laws. The call for the “Shradhanjali Diwas [day of homage]” was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would meet the farmers protesting against the farm laws on Monday or Tuesday to end their stir. Several rounds of talks with farmers’ representatives have failed to break the impasse.
- Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal, whose party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, resigned from three Lok Sabha committees to mark his protest against the new farm laws. The Nagaur lawmaker submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
- The farmers gave a call for a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protest sites first.
- Facebook on Sunday evening restored the page of Kisan Ekta Morcha that has been sharing updates on the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws after having deleted it a few hours earlier. It was not immediately clear for how long the page had been taken taken.