Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an ongoing investigation into the film industry’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels, reported ANI. This is the second time he has been summoned in a month.

Visuals showed Rampal arriving at the central agency’s office in Mumbai for questioning.

Last month, the NCB conducted searches at Rampal’s residence in Bandra, seized electronic gadgets and asked him to join the investigation on November 11. He was then questioned for nearly seven hours on November 13. His partner Gabriella Demetriades was also interrogated by the central agency for almost six hours.

During the raids, the NCB had also seized from Rampal some medicine which are restricted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. However, the actor said he had a prescription for the medicine, which he had shown to the investigators. “I have nothing to do with drugs,” he had said.

The narcotic agency had previously taken Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, into custody for links with peddlers arrested in the drug case. The NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, an Australian architect whose name emerged during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades.

Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case. pic.twitter.com/5qzDJ7Ers9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

The narcotics agency started the Bollywood drug probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found at his Mumbai residence in June. The NCB claims to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry.

On September 8, its investigators had arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Rajput’s death, and also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.

The agency had described Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. She was granted bail on October 7.

The NCB had on November 8 arrested Shabana Saeed, the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, after investigators seized 10 grams of marijuana during a raid at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. On October 26, the agency had arrested five people in Mumbai, including television actor Preetika Chauhan. In November, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband were also arrested. They were later granted bail on November 24.