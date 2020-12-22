The Shiv Sena on Tuesday linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to a gurdwara to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and wondered about the outcome of the protest, PTI reported.

“Prime Minister Modi sought inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur...[We are] happy about it,” an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana said. “Thousands of Sikh fighters are also fighting out of the same inspiration near Delhi border. Hence, it is a question what will be the outcome of the battle.”

The editorial pointed out that farmers from Punjab did not flinch even when Modi reached the gurdwara, “turning his back towards the Sikh peasants protest”, and continued with their demonstration.

The editorial was referring to Modi’s visit to the Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi on Sunday where he paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his sacrifice, a day after his death anniversary.

The Saamana article also mentioned gurbani or religious preaching that could be heard in the gurdwara during Modi’s visit.

“The gurbani says reading holy religious book several times will be of no use if one does not understand its teachings, and also asks what will one do when his/her time comes and an account of his/her deeds is checked,” it said.

PM @narendramodi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib near the Parliament House in New Delhi (in what looks like an obvious publicity stunt).



In this video, you can hear the Granthi (Sikh Religious Leader) speak to Modi & this Katha (spiritual teachings) was provided to him. pic.twitter.com/lPCAnzwZlm — Sowmya Reddy | ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (@Sowmyareddyr) December 21, 2020

In a sarcastic remark, the Sena said it was not correct on the part of the prime minister’s opponents to criticise him for all his actions.

“What is there to be restless about if he visited the gurdwara,” the editorial asked. “Modi’s opponents are alleging politics behind the prime minister’s visit to the gurdwara and asking why are the farmers from Punjab protesting in the cold if he loves Sikhs so much.”

Farmers’ protest

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi for 27 days against the three new agriculture laws. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.