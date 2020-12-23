The Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coalition of seven regional parties, has won over 90 seats in the District Development Council elections held in Jammu and Kashmir as of late Tuesday, PTI reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, emerged as the single largest party.

A total of 2,178 candidates were contesting in these elections – the first since the erstwhile state lost its special status under the Constitution on August 5, 2019. Each of the 20 districts were divided into 14 segments. As per results announced for 251 seats of the total 280, the Gupkar Alliance secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 77. Notably, as many as 45 seats were bagged by Independent candidates, while the Congress party won 22 seats. The recently floated Apni Party won 11 seats, whereas Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party got two, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Peoples Democratic Front won one seat each.

The saffron party won the Hindu-dominated districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba, according to The Indian Express. With the results, the BJP has gained control over at least six District Development Councils in Jammu, and none in Kashmir. The Gupkar Alliance has a majority in nine DDCs, all in the Valley.

Also read:

BJP and regional alliance leaders react to trends

Both the BJP and the People’s Alliance seemed to be upbeat as the results of the elections started pouring in, terming it as a success.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the trends were very encouraging and described the results as people’s verdict against the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status.

“The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Article 370 and J&K’s special status,” he tweeted. “The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices.”

Abdullah recalled the pressures faced by the political leaders of Gupkar Alliance since August 2019. “We have faced every obstacle – illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures, our candidates were locked up to stop them campaigning and from all this we are emerging victorious.”

The @JKPAGD is an alliance that emerged out of the betrayal of the people of J&K on 5th Aug 2019. We have faced every obstacle - illegal detentions, agency threats & pressures, our candidates were locked up to stop them campaigning & from all this we are emerging victorious. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2020

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the results have made it clear that the people of the region have voted for the Gupkar Alliance and rejected the Centre’s “unconstitutional” decision to abrogate Article 370. “Even after a split in PDP engineered by the government of India and all the attempts to write us off, my cadre worked day and night to ensure party’s victory,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am extremely grateful to them.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the results were a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. “Biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of J&K,” he added.

Aijaz Hussain, who won the Khonmoh-II District Development Council seat in Srinagar, said the results show that a “propaganda has been bust”. This was the first time a BJP candidate secured a seat in Srinagar.

BJP’s election-in-charge for the Valley, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, said the overwhelming participation of the people of the region in the polls showed a clear sign that they believe in democratic procedure rather than “bullet and grenade”.

DDC polls

Voting for the elections was held in eight phases over a period of 25 days. The elections are a step to setting up district development councils, a new addition to Jammu and Kashmir’s panchayati raj system. The directly elected district councils will replace the district development boards originally envisaged as the third tier of local government by the 1989 Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act. The boards were to consist of the block council chiefs, local MPs, MLAs and municipal council members. But Jammu and Kashmir’s legislative Assembly was dissolved after August 5 last year.

The jurisdiction of the district development councils, which have a five-year term, will not extend to those areas notified as municipalities. So elections will only be held in areas falling outside municipalities. There are reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women.

Each district council will have five standing committees – one each for finance, development, public works, health and education, and welfare. While they might look after the day to day and developmental needs of the district, members of the council have no say on larger political issues such as special status, land laws and industrial policy.