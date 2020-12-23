Farm law protests: Farmer unions to decide on further talks with Centre today
The agriculture ministry had asked the protestors to specify their concerns over its draft proposal of amendments to the three new laws.
The protesting farmer unions will decide on the Centre’s offer for fresh talks on Wednesday. Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action. The protests at Delhi’s borders – Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla – entered its 28th day.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he was hopeful that the protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government.
On Sunday, the agriculture ministry had asked protestors to specify their concerns over its draft proposal of amendments to the three new laws, and settle on a convenient date for the meeting.
The Centre had on December 9 proposed to make amendments related to at least seven matters, and provide a “written assurance” on the continuation of the minimum support price.
Live updates
7.57 pm: Protesting farmers say they will write to British leaders and ask them to stop the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations, from travelling to India till their demands are met, reports NDTV.
7.55 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a delegation of the party’s Members of Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24 and hand over around two crore signatures against the three farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind, says Party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.
7.30 am: The protesting farmer unions will decide on the Centre’s offer for fresh talks on Wednesday, reports The Hindu. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action.
7.25 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said he was hopeful that the protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government. “We will be able to find a solution successfully,” he added.
- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special Assembly session, recommended by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious agricultural laws.
- The Shiv Sena on Tuesday linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to a gurdwara to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and wondered about the outcome of the protest. The editorial pointed out that farmers from Punjab did not flinch even when Modi reached the gurdwara, “turning his back towards the Sikh peasants protest”, and continued with their demonstration.
- Thousands of farmers on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik in Maharashtra to join the ongoing protests against the three new agricultural laws. They are expected to reach the Capital on December 24 through the Mumbai-Agra national highway.