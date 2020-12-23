Coronavirus: India records 23,950 new cases after lowest daily tally; pandemic reaches Antarctica
The WHO said that there is not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant of the coronavirus could affect vaccine efficacy.
India’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday morning rose to 1,00,99,066 after 23,950 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 333 to 1,46,444. As many as 96,63,382 people have recovered from the infection.
The World Health Organization will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to tackle the new infectious coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kindom, its European chief said on Tuesday. WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge, however, did not mention a date for the meeting.
Antarctica is no longer the last continent without the coronavirus after 58 people stationed at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went there tested positive.
Covid-19 has infected more than 7.79 crore people and killed over 17 lakh in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.36 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.16 am: India tested 10,98,164 samples on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.05 am: The Delhi government says it has started tracing passengers who arrived in the national Capital from the United Kingdom since November 25, amid concern over a new mutating virus in Britain, reports the Hindustan Times. The government has also started door-to-door tracking of passengers who returned from the UK.
9 am: The Pune Police have imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night, reports PTI. It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5.
8.58 am: The United States’ top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci received his coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, reports AFP. Along with him, other senior officials and six health workers also got vaccinated against Covid-19.
“I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic,” says Fauci.
8.55 am: Antarctica, which was once the only continent not to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has reported its first new cases, reports AP. Chilean authorities have announced that 58 people who were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent have tested positive.
8.52 am: The WHO, in a statement released on Tuesday, says that there is not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant of the coronavirus could affect vaccine efficacy, reports Reuters. It says that research on this is underway.
A quick look at the developments from Tuesday:
- The Centre allayed fears about a mutated variant of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, saying that no similar strain has been seen in India yet. NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said that the new strain has no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines.
- At least 20 passengers who arrived in India from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of coronavirus has emerged, tested positive.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the standard operating procedure for people coming to India from the United Kingdom, which includes mandatory RT-PCR or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests on arrival and separate isolation for those who test positive for the new variant of the coronavirus.
- Biotechnology giant BioNTech’s co-founder Ugur Sahin said it was “highly likely” that its coronavirus vaccine would work against the mutated strain detected in the United Kingdom, reported AP. He added that the vaccine could be modified, if needed, in six weeks to tackle the new strain.
- The Mumbai Police raided a club for violating coronavirus-related safety norms in the city and filed a case against 34 people, including cricketer Suresh Raina.