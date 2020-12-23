At least two persons died and 15 more fell ill on Tuesday night after gas leaked in an Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited unit in Phulpur, Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

The leakage was under control by Wednesday morning, said District Magistrate Bhanu Goswami. The factory was temporarily closed down for further operation. “The situation is now under control,” he added.

15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fall ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami



(Visuals from the hospital where the patients are admitted) https://t.co/OFnIt4nN3C pic.twitter.com/UfIQcbDjaM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2020

As per preliminary information, work was underway in two units of IFFCO on Tuesday night, when around 11.30 pm, the staff sensed an ammonia gas leak in the urea production unit, reported News18. This created panic, prompting workers to rush out of the premises. Amid the chaos, about 15 of them got trapped inside and fell unconscious.

All of them were taken to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan Kumar, the channel reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously. He also ordered an investigation into the accident.