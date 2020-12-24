Farm laws: 20,000 farmers from UP to march to Delhi today to support legislations
The farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins, despite the cold weather, entered 29th day.
Around 20,000 members of the Kisan Sena will march from western Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on Thursday to support the Centre’s farm laws.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi for 28 straight days against the laws, withstanding temperatures dropping to 2-3 degree Celsius.
On Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, rejected the government’s offer of talks on the three farm laws, saying they were seeking the revocation of the legislations and want a concrete proposal to resolve the crisis. They urged the goverment to have an “open mind” and “good intentions” to resume the process of negotiation, which has not progressed as the last meeting on December 9 was cancelled.
Dialing up the rhetoric, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the protesting farmers should tell the Centre what to “add and subtract” from its amendments proposal.
Live updates
8.30 am: Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Punjab protesting at Delhi borders have started travelling to different parts of the country to draw support against the farm laws, reports The Indian Express.
Protesting unions have planned to take the agitation to 20 states, covering nearly 500 districts by December end, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee says.
8.22 am: A five-member TMC MPs’ delegation from West Bengal met farmers at the Singhu border on Wednesday, to show their support against the Centre’s three farm laws, reports The Indian Express.
8.18 am: Farmers’ union Kisan Sena announces that thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi today in support of the Centre’s new agriculture laws, reports PTI.
“We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got reply,” Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh tells PTI. “In any case, around 20,000 of Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.”
8.05 am: Protesting farmers say that they’d accept government’s latest invite for talks if the proposal talks about “legalising” minimum support price system, reports News18.
“There is an attempt to break the protest by holding talks with organisations that have nothing to do with it,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav says. “We have received no concrete proposal. Written proposal is a reiterating of verbal proposal on December 5 that we have already rejected. We stick to our demand of complete repeal. There is no assurance, nothing concrete on MSP. That is no legal guarantee offered. If the government sends a draft legalising MSP, we will accept.”
8 am: Tens of thousands of protestors have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi for 28 days now to protest against the Narendra Modi government’s farm laws.
A quick look at developments from Wednesday:
- Farmers have carried on their round-the-clock sit-ins despite the cold weather for the last 27 days.
- Farmers’ unions demanded that the Centre come up with a concrete proposal to resolve the deadlock over the agricultural laws and not repeat “meaningless amendments”. They accused the government of delaying the resolution of the matter.
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was ready to hold talks with the protesting farmers if they suggested a convenient time and date of their choice, adding that they should tell the government what they wanted to “add and subtract” from its proposal related to the contentious agricultural laws.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to farmers from six states on December 25, while releasing the next tranche of funds under the PM-Kisan scheme.
- Opposition leaders criticised the BJP government for the continuing farmers’ strike. NCP leader Sharad Pawar said it was unfortunate that farmers were protesting for their rights on Kisan Diwas, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was insulting farmers. The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, is being celebrated as Kisan Diwas, or farmers’ day.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Narendra Modi government was holding talks with farmers with “full sensitivity”.