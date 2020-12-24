Covid-19: Mutated South African virus variant detected in UK, Britain announces travel restrictions
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday said that a new, potentially more infectious variant of the coronavirus from South Africa has been detected in the United Kingdom. Hancock also announced restrictions on travel from South Africa amid the crisis.
Covid-19 has infected more than 7.86 crore people and killed over 17 lakh in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.36 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
8.50 am: The University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca have applied to the UK health regulator for permission to roll out their coronavirus vaccine in the country, reports AFP.
8.55 am: More than a million people in the United States have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, reports Reuters, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
8.42 am: Britain has also announced restrictions on travel from South Africa, reports AFP. “This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK,” the health secretary, while announcing the immediate curbs, said.
8.40 am: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that a new, potentially more infectious variant of the coronavirus from South Africa has been detected in the UK, reports Reuters.
“Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we’ve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK,” Hancock told a press briefing. “Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.”
On Friday, South African officials had announced the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus, which includes several changes in the part of the virus that allows it to attach to human cells.
A quick look at the updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday morning rose to 1,00,99,066 after 23,950 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 333 to 1,46,444. As many as 96,63,382 people have recovered from the infection.
- The Karnataka government imposed night curfew in the state till January 2. The restrictions will begin on Thursday and stay in effect between 11 pm and 5 am.
- The Delhi High Court directed the Aam Aadmi party government to frame standard operating procedures to deal with post-coronavirus complications.
- Antarctica, once the only continent not to be affected by the coronavirus, recorded its first cases, after 36 people stationed at a Chilean research base tested positive.
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked why the Centre had not yet approved or finalised a deal for administering a coronavirus vaccine in the country, pointing out that other nations have already begun the immunisation process.
- The Tamil Nadu government granted permission to hold Jallikattu, a popular bull-taming sport held during Pongal, across the state despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, the government announced certain restrictions.