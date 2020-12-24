Britain and the European Union on Thursday reached a post-Brexit trade deal, BBC reported. The agreement marked the end of discord over fair competition rules and fishing rights.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a celebratory picture after the announcement. “The deal is done,” he wrote.

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal was fair and balanced “It is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides,” she was quoted as saying by BBC . “This was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it.”

Leyen added that it was time to leave Brexit behind, according to The Guardian. Our future is made in Europe,” she added.

The British prime minister had earlier set an October 15 deadline for the trade agreement with the European Union and warned that he could walk away from the negotiations if a deal is not reached by that date.

Britain formally exited the EU on January 31. The country had to reach a trade deal with the bloc by the end of its transition period on December 31 or face tariffs and economic hurdles in 2021. The negotiations between the two sides had primarily been delayed due to disagreements over fair competition rules and fishing rights.