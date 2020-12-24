A look at the biggest headlines right now:

Britain, European Union finalise post-Brexit trade agreement: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a celebratory picture and wrote ‘the deal is done’. Centre reaches out to farmers again, asks them to set date for next meeting on farm laws: The central government assured the farmers that the agricultural laws will have no impact on the minimum support price. Karnataka backtracks, withdraws night curfew for Christmas and New Year a day after announcing it: The curfew was revoked ‘after receiving feedback from the public’, Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s office said. In TRP scam, former BARC chief executive officer arrested in Pune: Partho Dasgupta will be produced before a court in Mumbai on Friday. Two travellers from UK who fled after testing coronavirus positive in Delhi tracked down: One of the passengers went to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, while the other went to Ludhiana in Punjab. Economy recovering faster than expected, growth rate may turn positive in third quarter, says RBI: The central bank said GDP growth rate may come at 0.1% in the third quarter. Kerala again seeks governor’s nod for special Assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws: On Tuesday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had denied approval to hold a similar session on December 23. TMC accuses Centre of not inviting West Bengal CM to Visva-Bharati event, flags error in Modi’s speech: Trinamool Congress MP Bratya Basu claimed there were factual errors in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the university’s centenary celebrations. Police search office of lawyer representing Delhi riots accused: The police said they were searching for ‘incriminating documents’ and ‘metadata of outbox’ of the official email ID of Mehmood Pracha’s firm. Kerala moves SC against HC order raising cap on daily pilgrims to Sabarimala temple: The High Court had allowed 5,000 pilgrims per day, raising the state’s limit of 2,000 people on weekdays and 3,000 on weekends.