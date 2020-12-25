Actor Rajinikanth on Friday was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered “severe fluctuations” in blood pressure, reported ANI.

A statement from the hospital said that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion “he did not have any other symptoms and is haemodynamically stable”.

The actor was in Hyderabad for the shoot of his film Annaatthe, which was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NDTV.

Rajinikanth himself had tested negative on December 22, but he had isolated himself as a precautionary measure, Apollo said.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,” the statement added. “He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged.”

On December 3, Rajinikanth had said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of uncertainty about his political plans. Tamil Nadu will have Assembly elections next year.

“With great support from people, in the upcoming Assembly elections, an honest, righteous, transparent, corruption-free, casteless, secular and spiritual politics will be formed in Tamil Nadu for sure,” the actor had said. “Miracles would happen.” However, there had been speculation that the actor was reluctant to join politics because of his poor health.

