Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Saturday in Kanigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in South Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting a police official. He said the militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated and the gunfight ensued.

The suspected militants killed have not been identified yet and the search operation is still underway.

More details are awaited