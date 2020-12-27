Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to divulge its findings in the case on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reported PTI. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

“The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case,” Deshmukh said. “People ask me about the status of the case...I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder.”

Deshmukh also asked the investigating agency to make its inquiry report public as soon as possible. The state home minister pointed out that it had been over five months since the CBI began its investigation, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai Police had initially said it was a case of suicide, but subsequently Rajput’s family filed a complaint with the Bihar Police accusing his former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and cheating. Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau – took up cases against her.

In October, the CBI told the Bombay High Court that a first information report filed against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for allegedly forging and procuring a fake medical prescription for their brother was “vitiated and bad in law”. The agency made the arguments in response to a plea filed by Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh – seeking to quash the case lodged against them by the Mumbai Police. The FIR was filed based on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint.

Chakraborty has alleged that Rajput’s sisters used a fabricated medical prescription to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, only a few days before his death. She also named a doctor of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, Tarun Kumar, who allegedly signed the prescription.

Investigation into the case also put Bollywood in muddied waters, as the Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry. Several actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned in the case.