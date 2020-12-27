A look at the headlines right now:

  1. On visit to Singhu border protests, Kejriwal urges Centre to repeal the new farm laws: This was Kejriwal’s second visit to the border, where thousands are protesting since November. Earlier in the day, protesting farmers banged pots, utensils during Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat show.
  2. BJP chief shares old video of Rahul Gandhi to prove Congress ‘hypocrisy’ on farm laws, party hits back: The Congress responded to Nadda saying that while the party wanted reforms in the farm sector, it was still against the three ‘black laws’
  3. Rajinikanth gets discharged from hospital, doctors advise a week of complete bed rest: Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad also advised him to avoid any activity that may increase the risk of contracting Covid-19.
  4. Manipur’s days of blockades and bandhs are over, says Amit Shah, lauds BJP government in state: He made the remarks during a visit to Imphal, where he unveiled seven state developmental projects worth almost Rs 3,000 crore.
  5. CBI should reveal whether Sushant Rajput case is a suicide or murder, says Maharashtra minister: Anil Deshmukh said the entire country was ‘eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report’.
  6. Sharad Pawar says he has no interest in becoming UPA chairperson amid speculation: The NCP leader also clarified that if the Shiv Sena supported him as the next UPA chief, it was the party’s stand and not his. 
  7. Bangladesh alleges existence of separatist camps in Mizoram, asks India to destroy them: Border Security Force officials, however, said that earlier information provided by Bangladesh on such camps turned out not to be true.
  8. India saw spirit of self-reliance in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister urged Indians to find local alternatives for foreign products.
  9. Don’t drink alcohol, says IMD as severe cold wave conditions expected in North India: The weather department also asked citizens to avoid or limit outdoor activities.
  10. Dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari dies of cardiac arrest: The 87-year-old had tested positive for the coronavirus about a month ago, and was not in good health, his family friend said.