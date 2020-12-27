The big news: Kejriwal visits protesting farmers, reiterates his support, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP chief shared an old video to attack Rahul Gandhi over the Congress’ farm law protests, and Rajinikanth was discharged from hospital.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On visit to Singhu border protests, Kejriwal urges Centre to repeal the new farm laws: This was Kejriwal’s second visit to the border, where thousands are protesting since November. Earlier in the day, protesting farmers banged pots, utensils during Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat show.
- BJP chief shares old video of Rahul Gandhi to prove Congress ‘hypocrisy’ on farm laws, party hits back: The Congress responded to Nadda saying that while the party wanted reforms in the farm sector, it was still against the three ‘black laws’
- Rajinikanth gets discharged from hospital, doctors advise a week of complete bed rest: Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad also advised him to avoid any activity that may increase the risk of contracting Covid-19.
- Manipur’s days of blockades and bandhs are over, says Amit Shah, lauds BJP government in state: He made the remarks during a visit to Imphal, where he unveiled seven state developmental projects worth almost Rs 3,000 crore.
- CBI should reveal whether Sushant Rajput case is a suicide or murder, says Maharashtra minister: Anil Deshmukh said the entire country was ‘eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report’.
- Sharad Pawar says he has no interest in becoming UPA chairperson amid speculation: The NCP leader also clarified that if the Shiv Sena supported him as the next UPA chief, it was the party’s stand and not his.
- Bangladesh alleges existence of separatist camps in Mizoram, asks India to destroy them: Border Security Force officials, however, said that earlier information provided by Bangladesh on such camps turned out not to be true.
- India saw spirit of self-reliance in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister urged Indians to find local alternatives for foreign products.
- Don’t drink alcohol, says IMD as severe cold wave conditions expected in North India: The weather department also asked citizens to avoid or limit outdoor activities.
- Dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari dies of cardiac arrest: The 87-year-old had tested positive for the coronavirus about a month ago, and was not in good health, his family friend said.