Farm laws: Apologise for calling farmers ‘urban naxals’, maligning protests, say Punjab CM, SAD
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar expressed hope that the next round of talks with farmers on December 29 will finally end the deadlock.
Politicians in Punjab on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for belittling the farmers protesting the new agricultural reforms by labelling them “urban naxals” and separatists. While the Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the saffron party should apologise, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the BJP should “give up all pretense of being a people’s party”.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over a month, blocking highways in giant demonstrations against the new legislations that they say will pave the way for corporate exploitation.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party’s leaders have tried to allay farmers’ concerns about the new laws, some of them have called the farmers “misguided”, alleging that they are being motivated by separatists and “anti-national” elements.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar expressed hope that the farmer unions’ decision to return for negotiations with the government on December 29, would finally end the stalemate between them.
Live updates
8.06 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lambasts the Bharatiya Janata Party for using “malicious and derogatory terms” against the protesting farmers, reports The Indian Express. The Congress leader asks the saffron leaders to stop maligning the farmers’ agitation and their “genuine fight for justice” by labelling them “urban Naxals”, “Khalistanis” and “hooligans”.
“If the BJP cannot distinguish between anguished citizens fighting for their survival and terrorists/militants/hooligans, it should give up all pretense of being a people’s party,” Singh says in a statement. “A party which regards citizens exercising their democratic right of protest as Naxals and terrorists has lost all right to rule over those citizens.”
8.02 am: Residents of Mohali in Punjab held demonstrations on Sunday in support of the farmers who are protesting the new agricultural reforms, reports The Indian Express. “The union government must repeal the laws with immediate effect,” said Akwinder Singh Gosal, one of the protesters at Phase 3B-2 market in the city. “These laws will ruin the farmers. The farmers who are protesting are making genuine demands.”
8 am: At least 10 political prisoners in Kolkata, West Bengal, started a hunger strike on Sunday to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers, reports PTI. In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the prisoners described the laws as “anti-farmer”, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government passed the legislations by taking advantage of the ongoing coronavirus situation.
7.57 am: The Shiromani Akali Dal criticises the Bharatiya Janata Party for terming farmers of Punjab “urban naxals”, and demands that the party should apologise to them, The Indian Express reports.
“It is reprehensible that the Punjab BJP unit has fallen so low that it is calling the farmers of the state urban naxals,” SAD Kisan Wing President Sikandar Singh Maluka says in a statement. “This insult is intolerable and I advise the Punjab unit [of the BJP] to take back this slur inflicted on the ‘annadaata’ immediately and apologize for the same.”
7.52 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar expresses hope that the farmer unions’ decision to return for negotiations with the government on December 29, would finally end the stalemate between them over the new farm laws, reports The Indian Express. “I hope that the farmers will appreciate the situation and the reality of the law,” he says. “Talks will take place, and a solution will be found.”
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirms that the Centre has no intention of scrapping the minimum support price MSP regime, saying that nobody can take away land from the farmers.
7.48 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- A group of farmers protesting the new agricultural legislations banged pots and utensils on Sunday during Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme to express their discontent against the prime minister and his government. The farmers said they did not wish to listen to a leader who was not willing to listen to them.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border to meet farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws, and appealed to the Centre to repeal the legislations. This was Kejriwal’s second visit to the border, where thousands are protesting since November.
- Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda shared a video from 2015 of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha to assert that he was misleading the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. The Congress responded, saying that while the party wanted reforms in the farm sector, it was still against the three “black laws”.
- Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that the Congress wanted to convert peaceful farmer protests into “bloodshed” as he accused the Punjab government of orchestrating an attack on saffron workers in the state.
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the stalemate between his government and the protestors, but at the same time said that he felt the farmers should keep “an open mind” over the new legislations.