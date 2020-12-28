Coronavirus: Two-day vaccination dry run begins in four states, India records 20,021 new cases
The health ministry had said that the dry run will be conducted in two districts each of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.
India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,02,07,871 after 20,021 new cases emerge in 24 hours. The country's toll goes up by 1,47,901. There are 2,77,301 active cases, and 97,82,669 people have recovered from the disease so far.
India’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,02,07,871 after 20,021 new cases emerge in 24 hours. The country’s toll goes up by 1,47,901. There are 2,77,301 active cases, and 97,82,669 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 8.07 crore people and killed over 17.64 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.56 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.48 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from a hospital in Dehradun, reports ANI, citing the Chief Minister’s Office.
10.45 am: Hundreds of tourists from the United Kingdom, who were forced to quarantine in a ski resort in Switzerland, have escaped, the local municipality said Sunday, according to .
10.43 am: Sydney has banned big gatherings on New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic, reports Reuters. It is among the world’s first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown that features fireworks over Opera House.
10.42 am: Russian President Vladimir Putin will be administered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state TV channel on Sunday, reported Reuters.
10.39 am: A 55-year-old resident of Jammu went into a deep coma after contracting Covid-19, but recovered after one week in what doctors called a case of Covid Encephalitis, reported IANS.
10.36 am: A Nagaland government report noted how the stranded residents were subjected to “racism and harassment” during the nationwide lockdown, reported The Hindu.
10.34 am: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose “Go Corona, Go” slogan became widely, on Sunday came up with a new one, “No Corona”, reported PTI. He said this was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.
9.35 am: The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to the “COVID-19 situation”, an official said on Sunday. Sixty one employees of the Assembly secretariat, and five MLAs have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI.
9.30 am: United States President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that will provide financial assistance to businesses and individuals, reports AP.
9.10 am: The new variant from the United Kingdom was found in three people who travelled to South Korea from London on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said, according to .
9 am: A two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program starts today in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of possible adverse events after immunisation, and dry runs that include checks on cold storage and transportation arrangements will be part of program that will be carried out in the chosen districts in each state.
Here are the updates from Sunday:
- India recorded 18,732 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 1,01,87,850. This was the lowest daily count in nearly six months. As many as 97,61,538 people have recovered from the infection so far.
- The Bihar government’s initiative to transfer financial aid directly to beneficiaries has made its departments winners of the Centre’s Digital India Awards for innovative steps in e-governance.
- Sweden, Canada and Spainbecame the latest countries to report cases of the more contagious and genetically distinct variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Britain.
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for Covid-19 treatment.