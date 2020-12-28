Six students of a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city were booked for sedition after the principal filed a complaint against them for shouting “anti-national” slogans during a protest on the campus earlier this month, PTI reported on Monday.

The students were also charged under Sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order ), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 342 (wrongfully confinement), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage to property), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ND Pandey, the principal of Saket Degree College, alleged that the students shouted “leke rahenge azadi [we will take our freedom]” during a protest against the non-conduct of student union elections at the institute on December 16.

“The students were raising slogans of ‘Azaadi’’ and they wanted to take ‘Azaadi’ by revolt and by violence,” Pandey told PTI. “They were trying to burn the nation, and were creating violence. To protect the mother land is my duty and I have filed the complaint against the students.”

Pandey said that the six students locked the main gate of the campus during the protest and misbehaved with the administration and the other students, The Indian Express. The principal added that he had to look out for “anti-national activities” since the college was very close to the Ram temple site.

Pandey added that his college could not hold student elections because it was still completing admissions. “Students had raised anti-national slogans that are raised at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi… that they will fight for azadi,” he told the newspaper. “What kind of azadi do they want?”

Abhaas Krishna Yadav, a student union leader, told The Indian Express, that the protestors only said they wanted freedom from the principal and the college’s chief proctor.

He also questioned the college’s reasoning behind not allowing the elections . “Last year, the elections could not be held due to the Ram Mandir issue and no one raised their voice as it was a sensitive matter,” Yadav said. “This year, the students are protesting because the elections have been cancelled while polling is happening across the country. When classes can be held, then why can’t elections be held for the student union?”