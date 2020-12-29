Former Union minister Mansukh Vasava, who is also a six-time Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat’s Bharuch district, has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Vasava served as the minister of state for tribal affairs in the Narendra Modi-led government. He submitted his resignation letter to Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil on Monday. “I am resigning so that the image of the party is not damaged because of my mistakes,” he wrote in the letter. “I have been a loyal worker of the party, so please forgive me.”

The former union minister added: “I am ultimately a human and humans tend to commit mistakes. To ensure that the party does not suffer due to my mistakes, I resign from the party, whose forgiveness I seek.” Vasava also said that he will resign from the Lok Sabha during the Parliament’s budget session.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya, meanwhile, said that the party will address all of Vasava’s concerns. “[CR] Paatil has spoken to him and assured him that any issue he has will be resolved,” he added.

Vasava was reportedly upset about the BJP not responding to certain matters that he had been flagging, according to NDTV. He had also been criticising the party’s functioning in Gujarat.

Last week, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek withdrawal of a central notification declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as an eco-sensitive zone.