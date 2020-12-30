The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till January 31, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus,” a government circular said. “Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31.”

Maharashtra reported 3,018 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to 19,25,066. The toll climbed by 68 to 49,373.

The activities already permitted from time to time will continue, the circular said, adding that the lockdown restrictions in containment zones will be strictly followed, according to Mint.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Covid-19 threat was not over and appealed to the people to avoid crowding while celebrating during new year celebrations, The Times of India reported.

“All hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will be open till 11 pm, ahead of the new year,” Deshmukh said. “People should follow guidelines issued by the state.” He said that more than five people would not be allowed to gather after 11 pm.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,44,852 on Wednesday morning after 20,549 new cases emerged in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 286 to 1,48,439. There are 2,62,272 active cases, and 98,34,141 people have recovered from the disease so far.