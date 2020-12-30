Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The gunfight began in Lawaypora area on Tuesday evening, according to Hindustan Times. It is close to the national highway. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and the police launched a cordon and search operation in the area after they received inputs about the presence of militants. They were hiding in a building near the highway.

The joint search operation was suspended on Tuesday night due to the darkness, The Hindu reported. It resumed on Wednesday morning. Unidentified police officials told the newspaper that some youths indulged in stone pelting during the operation.

The national highway was closed because of the gunfight and the traffic moving towards North Kashmir was diverted to other places, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the families of the suspected militants killed in the encounter claimed that they were innocent, Kashmir Observer reported. They staged a protest against the killings.

On Sunday, security forces raided a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, and detained four suspected militants. The police claimed the accused were planning to attack a temple in Ari village.

Sunday’s raid came a day after two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kanigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 24, security forces killed two suspected militants in Baramulla district.