The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew for two days in the Capital to curb the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus, ahead of New Year celebrations, reported ANI.

This came after India on Wednesday reported 14 more cases of the mutant strain of the coronavirus, taking the infection tally from the new variant in the country to 20. Most of the cases of the mutant coronavirus strain in India were found in Delhi. The Centre had on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil to curb “super spreader” events in the wake of New Year celebrations.

As per the notice, all events and public gatherings will be banned from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, 2021. Not more than five persons will be permitted to assemble at a public place.

The restrictions will also apply from 11 pm on January 1 till 6 am on January 2.

Several other states have re-imposed restrictions in light of the more contagious and genetically distinct variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Britain. India has also suspended flight services from the UK till December 31.

On December 23, the Karnataka government imposed night curfew in the state till January 2. The restrictions will begin on Thursday and stay in effect between 11 pm and 5 am.

Maharashtra, too, has imposed a night curfew from Tuesday between 11 pm and 6 am, in view of the new variant of the virus. The restrictions will stay in effect till January 5, in the state.

The new variant of the coronavirus, called the VUI–202012/01, was first detected in the UK last week and is found to be 70% more transmissible. Nearly a third of England’s population entered a lockdown four days before Christmas, as authorities tried to rein in the pandemic. The new variant of the virus has spread rapidly in London and South East England.