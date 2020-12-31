Coronavirus: India’s recoveries near 99-lakh mark, Delhi imposes night curfew
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that India will have a covid-19 vaccine ‘within few days’.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,66,674 on Thursday after 21,822 new cases cropped up in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 299 to 1,48,738. There are 2,57,656 active cases, and 98,60,280 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, imposed a night curfew for two days in the Capital to curb the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 8.26 crore people and killed over 18.04 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.66 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.36 am: China approves a Covid-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, reports Reuters.
No detailed efficacy data of the vaccine has been publicly released but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group, said on Wednesday its vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease.
10.34 am: France says it will deploy 1,00,000 police and gendarmes on New Year’s Eve to enforce a curfew imposed to combat coronavirus, reports BBC. The extra security also aims at halting the torching of cars that often takes place on the final night of the year.
10.29 am: United States reached a grave milestone on Wednesday, after the country logged a record number of 3,927 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a count released by Johns Hopkins University, reports AFP. The tally of infections rose to 1,97,15,899, with 189,671 new cases recorded in 24 hours.
10.26 am: An apartment complex in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was “closed down” after two residents – a mother and daughter – tested positive for the mutated strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom, reports NDTV.
“Both patients, who are among hundreds to have recently returned from the UK, have been admitted to the state-run Victoria Hospital,” says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Their primary and secondary contacts have been tested and shifted to institutional quarantine, he adds.
10.22 am: A panel of experts appointed by the Centre on Wednesday reviewed the applications filed by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer for the emergency use authorisation of their coronavirus vaccines, reports NDTV. The panel will meet again on Friday.
10.20 am: The Republic Day parade of 2021 will be shorter, involve fewer participants and would have only a fourth of the usual number of spectators, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting unidentified officials. The celebrations have been toned down in view of the coronavirus crisis.
10.05 am: Guleria adds that India will have a vaccine against the coronavirus “within days”.
“Now, we have data, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved based on the studies in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa,” Guleria tells ANI in an interview. ‘There is also data from Serum Institute of India. I think, once the data is shown to the regulatory authority, we should get approval for the vaccine in the county within a few days. I would say days rather than weeks or months.”
10.02 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said it was possible that the more contagious and genetically distinct variant of the coronavirus had penetrated Indian borders in November, a month before it was officially reported in the country, reports ANI.
9.40 am: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew for two days in the Capital to curb the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus, ahead of New Year celebrations.
Also read:
Delhi imposes two-day night curfew ahead of New Year to curb spread of new coronavirus strain
9.35 am: Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 1,14,873, after 223 more people tested positive for the infection, reports PTI. The death toll rises to 1,027 as two persons from Ranchi succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.
9.30 am: India’s coronavirus case count goes up to 1,02,66,674 after 21,822 cases emerge in 24 hours. The country’s toll goes up by 299 to 1,48,738.
9.20 am: India has tested 17,20,49,274 coronavirus samples as of Wednesday. Of these, 11,27,244 were tested on Wednesday.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India reported 14 more cases of the mutant strain of the coronavirus, taking the infection tally from the new variant in the country to 20. The new strain, which is 70% more transmissible was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
- The Centre extended the suspension of international flights till January 31, 2021, in view of the coronavirus crisis. Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the temporary suspension of flights between India and the United Kingdom was also extended till January 7, 2021.
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and Union Territories, asking them to keep a strict vigil to curb “super spreader” events in the wake of New Year celebrations. He urged the states to impose “appropriate restrictions” on December 30, December 31 and January 1, after assessing the local situation.
- United Kingdom approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, becoming the first country to do so. The roll out of the vaccine will begin on January 4
- The Indian Council of Medical Research warned against the indiscriminate use of experimental therapies for the treatment of Covid-19 as it may lead to faster mutation of the virus.
- The Maharashtra government extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till January 31