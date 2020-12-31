The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the contentious agricultural laws during a special session convened to discuss the reforms, reported ANI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, said it was the duty of the state government to stand with the protesting farmers.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had on Monday given his assent for convening the special session on December 31. The governor’s nod came after the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government sent a fresh proposal to convene the Assembly as Khan had turned down an earlier recommendation.

“All three laws will only help big corporate houses,” Vijayan told the Assembly on Thursday. “The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops.”

Vijayan called the farmers’ protest “a legendary struggle”. “There is a great will behind this protest that has not been seen until recently,” he added. “The farmers are joining the struggle and fighting the extreme cold in Delhi. Thirty-two farmers lost their lives during the 35-day strike.”

Hundreds of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders, blocking highways in giant demonstrations against the new legislations. They fear the reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations. Many have died due to the biting cold weather, as they camp out in the open in their tractors and trailers.

“Farmers are worried that they will lose even the current support price for food grains,” Vijayan noted. “The serious problem that arises is that the bargaining power of farmers is often weakened in the face of the strength of corporate entities. Not only does the law not provide for legal protection for farmers, it also lacks the capacity to wage legal battles with corporates.”

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the three farm laws brought by the Central Government. The resolution says, 'farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.' pic.twitter.com/5fTbmobaAz — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

The chief minister accused the Centre of “shirking its responsibility” of providing fair prices to the farmers. “There should be a system in place where agricultural products are procured by the Central government and distributed to the needy at fair prices,” he said. “Instead, the Central government has allowed corporates to take over the trade in agricultural products.”

Vijayan said the legislatures had an obligation to “take the legislation seriously” when it causes “great concern and suspicion”. “For our country, agriculture is not just a productive sector, it is a part of our culture,” he added. “Therefore, the agrarian reforms need to be carefully conceived and implemented.”

He also expressed concern about how the reforms would impact food security. “When the government withdraws from stockpiling and distribution, hoarding and black market will increase and hence, food security will be jeopardised,” the Left leader said. “The situation will be aggravated by the exclusion of essential commodities, including food grains and pulses from the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.”

In many parts of the country, falling prices of agricultural products and farmer suicides have become major social problems, Vijayan noted. “In this situation, the government should announce minimum support prices for more produce and take steps to make agriculture profitable, he said.