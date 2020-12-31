A wildfire has broken out at the Dzuko Valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur, reported NDTV on Thursday. The fire is under control, officials said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday called the incident “very unfortunate”, saying the fire might have started two to three days ago.

“Very unfortunate, that a wild fire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful place in Manipur,” he tweeted. “It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side. It is likely that the fire might even reached Mt. Iso area Today.”

In anothet tweet, the chief minister sought help to contain the fire. “This photo is clicked at 8.30 am from Mao side at Mount Khugho,” Singh tweeted. The chief minister said the fire has already crossed Mount Issi, which is the highest peak of Manipur. “If the wind direction going to southern side, there is high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur,” he added. “Need help.”

The fire at Dzuko valley, popularly known as “the valley of the flowers”, is likely to have caused massive damage to the biodiversity. The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained, according to the Nagaland Post. Unidentified officials told the newspaper that a preliminary investigation has been launched to find out if the fire was natural or man-made.

The Nagaland Disaster Management Authority of Nagaland had sought help from the Indian Air Force to put out the flames, reported North East Now. The air force said on Thursday that it has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter equipped with a bambi bucket to help in dousing the flames, reported ANI.

Dzuko range, a tourist spot, popular among trekkers. Another fire had broken out in the valley in 2018. It was reportedly doused by the members of the Southern Angami Youth Association.