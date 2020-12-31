A Dalit man in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh died allegedly by suicide after he was harassed and beaten by some villagers for plucking leaves from a mango tree, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The police have arrested two persons on charges of abetment to suicide.

“On the basis of the victim’s family’s complaint, we have lodged an FIR and arrested two persons,” Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal told the newspaper. “Investigation of the case is still on.”

Dharampal Diwakar’s family said that he had gone to pluck leaves for his goats from a mango tree on Tuesday, when a group of men ganged up on him, and thrashed him. The police said that upon his return, Diwakar locked himself in a room and refused to come out.

“Later, family members found Dharampal hanging from a hook in a store room,” police said. No suicide note was recovered from him.

The accused were identified as Noor Mohammad and Salman. The police said they were also conducting raids to trace Noor Mohammad’s brother, Ashiq Ali, who was complicit in the assault.

The first information report was lodged at the Malwan police station. All of them were charged under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. The police also invoked the SC/ST Act against the accused.