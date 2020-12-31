The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted by 2.6% in November, government data showed on Friday. The performance of core sector industries has now shown a negative trend on a year-on-year basis, for nine consecutive months.

In November, the eight sectors witnessed a sharper contraction, as compared to October, when they shrunk by 2.5%. In November 2019, the output had recorded a growth of 0.7%.

All sectors, barring coal, fertiliser and electricity, recorded negative growth in November. The output of natural gas (-9.3%) and cement (-7.1%) declined the most.

The output has declined 11.4% on a cumulative basis till November, since the start of this financial year, according to the data. The eight sectors account for 40.27% of the total industrial production in India.