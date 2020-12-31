A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘We will probably have something in hand in new year,’ says top official on coronavirus vaccine approval: All states, UTs in India to conduct vaccination dry run on January 2. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi coined a new slogan, and advised people not to let their guard down against the coronavirus.
  2. Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws, Union minister calls it a ‘futile exercise’: BJP’s lone MLA in Kerala backtracked after supporting resolution against the legislations. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said he will quit politics if anyone ends the MSP system.
  3. CBSE board exams, delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, to begin from May 4: The results will be declared by July 15.
  4. ‘Indian economy will reach pre-Covid levels by end of next fiscal year,’ says NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar: The output of eight core sectors contracted for nine consecutive months, shrank 2.6% in November.
  5. ED being weaponised by BJP to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP president said she is ready to face questions by the central agency, but will continue to insist upon the legitimacy of the process.
  6. Andhra Pradesh CM gained ‘undue advantage’ in cases against him due to transfer of judges, says HC: The court also mentioned Reddy’s letter to chief justice of India against the state judiciary, calling it ‘unceremonious’.
  7. Stranded Indian sailors will return soon, says Centre, China claims it never denied vessel departure: Thirty-nine Indian sailors on board bulk cargo vessels MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia have been stranded in Jingtang and Caofeidian ports for several months now.
  8. Mob sets temple on fire in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 arrested: Videos on social media showed a large crowd chanting slogans as they pulled down the walls of the building.
  9. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls speculations of split within JD(U) ‘baseless’: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak had claimed that as many as 17 JD(U) MLAs were in touch with the party.
  10. Wildfire engulfs Dzuko Valley on Manipur-Nagaland border, CM calls incident ‘unfortunate’: The Nagaland chief minister said the fire might have started two to three days ago.