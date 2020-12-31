The big news: India’s drug regulator hints at Covid vaccine approval soon, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to scrap the farm laws, and CBSE board exams will start from May 4.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘We will probably have something in hand in new year,’ says top official on coronavirus vaccine approval: All states, UTs in India to conduct vaccination dry run on January 2. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi coined a new slogan, and advised people not to let their guard down against the coronavirus.
- Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws, Union minister calls it a ‘futile exercise’: BJP’s lone MLA in Kerala backtracked after supporting resolution against the legislations. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said he will quit politics if anyone ends the MSP system.
- CBSE board exams, delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, to begin from May 4: The results will be declared by July 15.
- ‘Indian economy will reach pre-Covid levels by end of next fiscal year,’ says NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar: The output of eight core sectors contracted for nine consecutive months, shrank 2.6% in November.
- ED being weaponised by BJP to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP president said she is ready to face questions by the central agency, but will continue to insist upon the legitimacy of the process.
- Andhra Pradesh CM gained ‘undue advantage’ in cases against him due to transfer of judges, says HC: The court also mentioned Reddy’s letter to chief justice of India against the state judiciary, calling it ‘unceremonious’.
- Stranded Indian sailors will return soon, says Centre, China claims it never denied vessel departure: Thirty-nine Indian sailors on board bulk cargo vessels MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia have been stranded in Jingtang and Caofeidian ports for several months now.
- Mob sets temple on fire in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 arrested: Videos on social media showed a large crowd chanting slogans as they pulled down the walls of the building.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls speculations of split within JD(U) ‘baseless’: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak had claimed that as many as 17 JD(U) MLAs were in touch with the party.
- Wildfire engulfs Dzuko Valley on Manipur-Nagaland border, CM calls incident ‘unfortunate’: The Nagaland chief minister said the fire might have started two to three days ago.