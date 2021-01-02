Eight civilians were injured on Saturday after suspected militants allegedly hurled a grenade on security forces near a bus stand in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting the police.

The incident took place around 11.20 am. “The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the busy market resulting in injuries to eight civilians,” an unidentified police official told The Deccan Herald.

The injured were taken to a hospital nearby. Their condition was reportedly stable.

The area was cordoned off and the security forces launched a search operation to arrest the assailants, the police said.

More details awaited.