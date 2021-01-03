A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India approves vaccines by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that the Serum vaccine will be administered in the first phase, while Bharat Biotech’s shot will be used as a back-up amid Congress’ concern over granting of approval to Covaxin before completion of its third phase trials.
  2. At least 21 killed as roof collapses at Ghaziabad crematorium, rescue operations on: The incident took place in the district’s Muradnagar area.
  3. Sonia Gandhi terms Modi government ‘arrogant’, Rahul reminisces Champaran movement: Earlier in the day, a 75-year old farmer died by suicide at Ghazipur border, one of the protest sites.
  4. India first country to successfully culture UK virus variant, says ICMR: So far, India has reported 29 cases of the new coronavirus variant, according to the data shared by the health ministry.
  5. Police file chargesheet against 22-year-old under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh: The chargesheet is believed to be the first under the new stringent ordinance, according to some reports, however the police refused to confirm the claim.
  6. Two Chinese men among 4 arrested by Chennai police for operating instant loan apps: The police said that the accused targeted people suffering due to a cash crunch.
  7. Shiv Sena, Congress disagree over renaming of Aurangabad: Shiv Sena has raised its old demand to rename the city ahead of the civic polls, while the Congress has said the decision won’t be taken on ‘personal agenda’.
  8. YSR Congress, TDP trade allegations over desecration of temples: The row escalated after Teleugu Desam Party’s N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Ramatirtham temple in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.
  9. Farmers send legal notices to 3 BJP leaders for defamatory remarks against protests: The farmers have sent legal notices to Union minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav.
  10. Over 250 crows die in Rajasthan, government on alert for bird flu: The first crow deaths were reported in the state’s Jhalawar district last month.