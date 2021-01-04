Coronavirus: Covaxin given approval for urgent-use after meticulous review of data, says ICMR chief
India reported 16,504 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall count to 1,03,40,469.
India registered 16,504 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,03,40,469. The country’s toll rose by 214 to 1,49,649. India’s active cases stood at 2,43,953, while the recoveries reached 99,46,867.
Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Sunday refuted allegations that the phase 3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot was not evaluated before India’s drug regulator accorded approval for restricted emergency use of the vaccine. He said authorisation was given after meticulous review of data.
Experts and Opposition leaders have expressed concern over granting approval to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine despite the lack of adequate efficacy data.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.50 crore people and killed over 18.42 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.75 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
9.25 am: Sixty-five people have been arrested from two illegal hookah bars in Delhi’s Rohini after police raids, reports NDTV. The police found coronavirus-related restrictions violated at the bars.
9.19 am: The United States government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to speed up vaccinations, reports Reuters, citing the head of the federal vaccine programme.
“We know that for the Moderna vaccine, giving half of the dose to people between the ages of 18 and 55, two doses, half the dose, which means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have,” says Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed.
9.15 am: Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, tells CNBC-TV18 that she cannot understand the basis on which Covaxin has been approved for emergency use in the country.
9.10 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava refutes allegations that the phase 3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot was not evaluated before India’s drug regulator accorded approval for restricted emergency use of the vaccine, reports The Times of India. Bhargava says emergency use authorisation was given after meticulous review of data of 22,500 persons which established safety of the shots.
- India on Sunday registered 18,177 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,03,23,965. The new cases were 4.7% lower than Saturday. The country’s toll rose by 217 to 1,49,435. The number of active cases stood at 2,47,220, while the recoveries reached 99,27,310.
- Drugs Controller General of India chief VG Somani announced that the coronavirus vaccines of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been approved for restricted emergency use in the country. Both the vaccines have to be administered in two doses and have to be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
- Congress leaders expressed concerns over the permission granted for restricted use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, even as the pharmaceutical company was yet to complete phase 3 trials.
- Soon after, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Congress for raising questions about the efficacy of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri directed his criticism at Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Tharoor and Ramesh had asked why Covaxin had been cleared before phase 3 trials. Yadav, on the other hand, had said that he would not get inoculated as the BJP’s vaccine could not be trusted.
- The Covaxin shot developed by Bharat Biotech will be used in an emergency situation or as a backup, once the immunisation process against coronavirus begins in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria told ANI.
- A luxury hotel in Chennai emerged as an infection hotspot as nearly 85 people, including staff members, have tested positive for the infection there since December 15. Civic authorities have been directed to conduct oxygen saturation tests on all guests at the ITC Grand Chola.