Farm law protests: Centre asked us to approach SC for repealing legislations, says farmer leader
The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farm unions on Monday failed to resolve the deadlock.
Two Punjab BJP leaders – Surjeet Kumar Jyani and Harjeet Singh Grewal – who have been mediating with the farmers, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping out on roads around the capital, New Delhi, for 40 days, braving bitter cold and continuous rain over the last few days. They insist that the government withdraw the laws and guarantee a minimum support price for their produce.
During Monday’s meeting, the government refused to roll back the reforms. Farmer leaders, however, said that they would not go back until the laws are repealed.
Live updates
9.33 am: Farmer union leaders say they made it very clear to the Narendra Modi government that the talks will have to focus on repealing agricultural laws. However, Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who attended the meeting, told NDTV that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar “clearly said that the laws will not be repealed” and asked them to approach the Supreme Court to repeal the legislations.
9.29 am: Heavy rain and thunderstorm affects farmers’ camping at Delhi’s borders for over a month to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
A look at the developments from Monday:
- The seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between farmers and the Centre ended in a deadlock, with the two sides deciding to meet again at 2 pm on January 8. While the farmers stuck to their demand of repealing the laws, the Centre remained firm against it and suggested the formation of a panel to take the matter forward.
- The Congress put pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government, with a number of its leaders and spokespersons tweeting ahead of the seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between the Centre and farmer unions.
- Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh said the Union ministers wanted to discuss the farm law point-wise, but they rejected it.